Girls HS Bball: Obering with ‘a lot of basketball knowledge’ to share

The Washburn girls are still getting used to first-year head coach Amanda Obering.

The new head coach wants to create a culture of basketball smarts where her players develop good decision making on the court.

This season, Obering knows she has a young team. She hopes that she can make a big impression.

“I got a lot of basketball knowledge that I want to share with them,” said Obering. “And as long as they’re being receptive, I think we can work well together. So far, they have been. They’ve been very open, very trusting. They’re doing everything I asked, it’s just nailing it down and getting into it.”

Thursday, Washburn’s faces Heart River on the road.