Girls HS Bball: Passing the key to Dickinson’s success

The Dickinson girls’ basketball team is keying in on passing to give them success this season.

Head Coach James Hayden said his players look for the pass before taking any shot, which allows their players the opportunity to find the best way to score.

More passing slows down the game, which Hayden believes is the best way Dickinson can win.

“Every girl on this team doesn’t care who scores, we just want to see each other succeed,” said Hayden. “And so I think that in the long run, makes us dangerous because we do have some very talented scorers, but they’re also very unselfish. And so when you can play that kind of basketball, I think that it will be the make or break for us this year.”

Dickinson heads to Jamestown this Saturday.