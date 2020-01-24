Girls HS Bball: Petrik tells Legacy ‘don’t look at the scoreboard’

The Legacy girls basketball team has vaulted to No. 2 in the state. However, Legacy is No. 1 in the WDA standings with a perfect 11-0 record.

There has been a concerning trend that head coach Jim Petrik wants to fix. He noticed that his team goes through stretches where they do not play as a unit.

He said the explanation could be the substitutions on his part, but he also said there is no excuse for a team this talented to go through mental breakdowns.

“We talk to our kids a lot and tell them, ‘Don’t look at the scoreboard. The scoreboard should not dictate how you want to play the game,'” Petrik said. “If anything our effort and our energy should be consistent throughout.”

Legacy’s next game is Saturday at 1 p.m. against St. Mary’s at the Civic Center.

