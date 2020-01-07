Girls HS Bball: St. Mary’s beginning to grasp new offense

The St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team has continued to improve after getting off to a shaky start.

The Saints dropped their first two games of the season, but then responded by winning their next four before Bismarck snapped their winning streak last Friday night.

Part of the slow start was the team adjusting to head coach BJ Etzold’s new offense. Based on recent results, it appears the girls are starting to get the hang of the system.

“Yeah, it’s a totally new offense and it’s hard to learn [one offense] for the first three years of high school and then transition the last,” senior combo guard-forward Elizabeth Peyerl said, “but I think it’ll be beneficial for us in the end.”

“Hopefully we can come together offensively and get things rolling a little bit and put the ball in the basket,” Etzold said. “Our main focus is just to get out and get stops and compete and put the pressure on teams.”

Tomorrow, St. Mary’s plays Legacy at 4:45 at the Civic Center.