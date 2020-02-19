Girls HS Bball: St. Mary’s looks to avoid WDA play-in game

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team has a big night ahead of them. St. Mary’s tries to hand Century back-to-back losses.

St. Mary’s lost the first match up with Century, 69-45. The Saints are also trying to avoid back-to-back losses.

This is a big game for St. Mary’s, as they try to lock up the No. 5 seed for the WDA tournament, which means they would not have to host a play-in game. But first, they have to beat a talented Century team.

“Definitely limiting our turnovers is a big thing,” Elizabeth Peyerl said. “In our main wins, we’ve had less than 12 turnovers. Also, defense. Our main focus is defense. If they are not scoring it’s easier to win obviously. We’ve been focusing on those two this whole year.”

St. Mary’s travels to Century Tuesday. The game tips off at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

