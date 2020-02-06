Girls HS Bball: St. Mary’s must stay focused

In girls’ high school basketball, the last two games for St. Mary’s have been emotional rollercoasters.

This past Friday, St. Mary’s traveled to Williston and needed overtime for a 41-38 win. Then last night at home against Mandan, the Saints almost overcame a 13-point deficit, but fell just short as they struggled to get a shot off as time expired.

Even with the loss, St. Mary’s is in fifth place just one game behind Bismarck and Mandan, who are tied for third.

“With every practice and every game you have to stay focused and not look too far ahead and take each game one by one,” senior Elizabeth Peyerl said. “Every game is important in the WDA. It’s really close this year. Everyone can see that every game is close, it does not matter who it is. So you just have to come ready to play, it does not matter what team you are.”

The tough games continue as St. Mary’s is back on the road tomorrow at Minot, who is one game behind the Saints in the loss column. That game tips off at 7 p.m.