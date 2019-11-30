Girls HS Bball: Velva ready for the season

The Velva Girls Basketball team is ready to kick off this upcoming season.

The Aggies Girls Basketball team is excited to get their new campaign started.

“I’m excited, it’s a brand new season and its full of hope and opportunity and we are ready to get going.”

“I’m feeling really good, I think we have a lot of depth within our guards.”

“I’m feeling very confident and excited and I feel like we can go all the way this year.

The Aggies have 13 players returning from last season, But Coach Chris Braaten says he is looking for some younger players to step up after two seniors went down with knee injuries.

“These younger girls to step up and fill some of these roles and see who steps up and provides for us.

“There is a lot of people that are willing to step up and I’m just so excited for the people that are willing to step up and I think that we can be pretty good.

Coach Braaten hopes that his defense can lead to offense this season.

“They are high energy and they love to get after it and looking forward to seeing the defense out there and see us convert some of those steals and turnovers into some points.

Their ultimate goal this season, is to get past the regional championship and make it to state.

“Just constant improvement game in and game out, and in practice just steady progression and see where we end up towards the end of this year.

“We want to get past the regional championship and hopefully go to state, that’s our goal and its been our goal for so many years. I just hope this year we can finally overcome that goal.”

Velva kicks off their season against Carrington on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.