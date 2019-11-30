Girls HS Bball: Velva ready for the season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Velva Girls Basketball team is ready to kick off this upcoming season.

The Aggies Girls Basketball team is excited to get their new campaign started.

“I’m excited, it’s a brand new season and its full of hope and opportunity and we are ready to get going.”

“I’m feeling really good, I think we have a lot of depth within our guards.”

“I’m feeling very confident and excited and I feel like we can go all the way this year.

The Aggies have 13 players returning from last season, But Coach Chris Braaten says he is looking for some younger players to step up after two seniors went down with knee injuries.

“These younger girls to step up and fill some of these roles and see who steps up and provides for us.

“There is a lot of people that are willing to step up and I’m just so excited for the people that are willing to step up and I think that we can be pretty good.
Coach Braaten hopes that his defense can lead to offense this season.

“They are high energy and they love to get after it and looking forward to seeing the defense out there and see us convert some of those steals and turnovers into some points.

Their ultimate goal this season, is to get past the regional championship and make it to state.

“Just constant improvement game in and game out, and in practice just steady progression and see where we end up towards the end of this year.

“We want to get past the regional championship and hopefully go to state, that’s our goal and its been our goal for so many years. I just hope this year we can finally overcome that goal.”

Velva kicks off their season against Carrington on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Velva Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Girls Basketball"

Century Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Wrestling"

New Salem-Almont Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Wrestling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29"

Cyber Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday"

Gordmans Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordmans Black Friday"

Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab"

Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline"

Minot State MBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State MBB"

Shiloh Christian girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian girls basketball"

Wes Carr

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wes Carr"

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge