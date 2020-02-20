Girls HS Bball: Wilton-Wing ready to shock Region 5 tourney

The Wilton-Wing girls’ basketball team finished the District 10 tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Wilton-Wing came to this season with no seniors on the team. However, they have gotten huge contributions from off the bench.

Head coach Lisa Jenkins does not let the youthfulness of her team become an excuse for how well they finish this season.

“Everybody’s kind of said we’re one year away,” said Jenkins. “You know, I’m lucky that I have them all coming back next year, but for me, it’s about this season to see what we can do. Get them in good experience in the postseason, see what can happen.”

Wilton-Wing faces Shiloh Christian of the Region 5 tournament on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

