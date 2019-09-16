Girls HS Golf: Bismarck High expects lower scores as knowledge increases

In girls high school golf, Bismarck High continues to learn how to play the game as they field one of the youngest teams in the state.

When you have a young team, you should expect ups and downs. For example, at the St. Mary’s Invite at Riverwood Bismarck shot a season-best 371, but then at the next tournament in Williston they shot a team-worst 406.

Head coach Dr. John Tufte says that just part of learning to play the game.

“We can stand out on the range and hit beautiful shots and we can putt pretty well in practice,” Tufte said, “but it’s understanding how to play the game. Learning how to make a decision when you are looking at a green and an approach.”

Bismarck will be back on the course this Friday for the Minot Invite…

