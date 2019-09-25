Girls HS Golf: Bismarck High qualifies for state tournament for first time since 2015

The Bismarck Demons girls golf team qualified for the state tournament as a team for the first time since 2015.

Bismarck golfers Grace Stroh and Gracie Werner qualified individually.

On Monday, the entire team punched their ticket to Wahpeton when they shot 386 as a group. Last year, Bismarck was a really young team, so this achievement is a really big deal for the growing program.

“I am more excited than nervous,” said Bismarck No. 2 golfer Gracie Werner. “I guess I’m a little nervous just to compete with all the other teams and girls.”

“Considering that the last three tournaments we took eighth and the top six teams go to State and we pulled off fifth,” said Bismarck No. 1 golfer Grace Stroh.

The Girls Class A Class State Golf Tournament is in Wahpeton on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

