Girls HS Golf: Century goes into State with top team scoring average

The Century Patriots were clearly the best team in West during the regular season, but can they keep the trend up going into the State Tournament?

This year, Century won eight of the nine tournaments played. The team’s only loss came at the St. Mary’s Invite held at Riverwood, which was only by one stroke.

Century knows that as the defending state champions every one is trying to knock them off, but they embrace the challenge.

“I think just our short game,” Riley Ball said. “Putting. A lot of us need help on short game and making those two-foot putts and around the green, especially.”

Century enters the state tournament with a scoring average of 326, which is tops in the state

