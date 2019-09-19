Girls HS Golf: Century learned from one-stroke loss to Minot

In girls’ high school golf, the defending Class A state champions have looked absolutely amazing.

Century has won six out of the seven tournaments the have played this year. Their only loss came to Minot at the St. Mary’s Invite at Riverwood and that was by one stroke.

Their dominance continues when you look at the individual medalist awards. Freshman Hannah Herbel has won four tournaments and freshman Leah Herbel also has one.

I talked to senior Riley Ball who said the loss to Minot refocused the team.

“We knew that we are not capable of winning every single tournament,” Ball said. “We can’t come into WDA and State thinking it’s going to be super easy.”

“I think the thrill of winning last year has been a drive for continued success,” head coach Lindsay Reede said. “They want it this year and they want to do back-to-back.”

Century will back on the course Friday when they play the Minot Invite.