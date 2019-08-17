Girls HS Golf: Century mindful of competition despite blistering start

The Century Patriots picked up exactly where they left off in 2018.

The defending Class A State champions have won their first two tournaments. They are led by returning all-staters Leah Herbel and Hannah Herbel, but their No. 3 player Riley Crothers and No. 4 Riley Ball are also playing extremely well to start the year.

Dating back to last year, Century was won eight straight golf tournament. The girls continue to work hard because they know there is tough competition this year.

“I think Minot and Williston for sure,” Crothers said. “They have really good girls and especially their seniors and really everyone else.”

The next time Century will be on the course is Monday at the Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson.