Girls HS Golf: Century wins third straight WDA championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

The Century girls golf team captured their third straight WDA championship on Sept. 23 in Ray.

The conference championship was held at The Links of North Dakota.

Century posted a score of 334 to win the tournament. Below are the rest of the team scores.

Courtesy: golf genius

The top six teams qualify for state.

On the individual side, Century’s Hannah Herbel won her seventh event of the year. Hannah tied with her twin sister Leah, both shot a 78. The playoff hole was No. 9, Hannah birdied while Leah pared.

Here’s a look at the rest of the individual scores.

Courtesy: golf genius

The start tournament is next Monday and Tuesday in Wahpeton at Bois de Sioux Golf Course.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA_Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA_Championship"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 23"

Kidder County-Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County-Washburn"

Hostfest Dancers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest Dancers"

Child Abuse Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Abuse Arrest"

Minot Budget Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Budget Approved"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Monday, September 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding"

Remains Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remains Identified"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Mosque

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosque"

Portable Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Portable Signs"

Vents and Winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vents and Winter"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

JL

Thumbnail for the video titled "JL"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/23"

A Very Warm Start To Fall But A Change Is Coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Start To Fall But A Change Is Coming"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss