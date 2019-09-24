Girls HS Golf: Century wins third straight WDA championship

The Century girls golf team captured their third straight WDA championship on Sept. 23 in Ray.

The conference championship was held at The Links of North Dakota.

Century posted a score of 334 to win the tournament. Below are the rest of the team scores.

Courtesy: golf genius

The top six teams qualify for state.

On the individual side, Century’s Hannah Herbel won her seventh event of the year. Hannah tied with her twin sister Leah, both shot a 78. The playoff hole was No. 9, Hannah birdied while Leah pared.

Here’s a look at the rest of the individual scores.

Courtesy: golf genius

The start tournament is next Monday and Tuesday in Wahpeton at Bois de Sioux Golf Course.