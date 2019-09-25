Girls HS Golf: Century’s Hannah Herbel playing out of this world

In girls high school golf, we have come to the point in the season is face task the question: Has the state has ever seen a single season performance like we have seen from Century’s Hannah Herbel this season?

From the start of the season, freshman Hannah Herbel left little doubt as to who is the top golfer in the state.

“I’m happy with the way I’m playing,” Herbel said. “My swing feels great. Just working on my short game a little bit more. I just hope to keep it up the rest of the season.”

Hannah has carded the lowest score in seven of the nine tournaments this season.

“I just played the way I knew I could play,” Herbel said. “I just try to do my best every time I play.”

These have been gritty performances. In three of her seven wins, Hannah has won in a playoff, which includes Monday against her twin sister, Leah.

“I think it’s really fun to play with girls that are older than me,” Herbel said. “I love playing with them. They are really nice.”

So this begs the question, has there ever been anyone to dominant at Hannah’s level.

“I played with a girl, Laura Kraft, when I was a seventh grader,” head coach Lindsay Reede said, “so like 10 years ago. She would be close to that, but she is young, she has multiple years coming.”

In a year, when the West is loaded with talented players, everyone is looking up at the freshman.

“Leah’s good competition,” Herbel said. “It honestly depends on who played their best game that day.”

Hannah looks to defend her 2018 Class A girls golf individual championship on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Wahpeton.

