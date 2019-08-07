Girls HS Golf: Legacy ready for breakout year

As we go to high school golf, the Legacy Sabers return a core group of golfers they hope have a breakout season.

Last season, Legacy competed with a varsity team comprised of all eighth graders. This year, those girls are ninth graders with two years of experience. The Sabers also stumbled upon some transfers who moved into their district. So these girls expect to be competitive in the WDA.

“I know a lot about the game now and how people are out on the course,” Caris Andrisen said. “So I think I’ll remember a lot more and maybe play better because I know what to expect.”

The first tournament of the season is Aug. 9 in Turtle Mountain.

