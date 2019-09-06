Live Now
Girls HS Golf: Mandan exceeding pundits' expectations

Local Sports

In girls high school golf, Mandan is playing really well this season after many people thought they would take a dip this season.

Last year, Mandan graduated five seniors, so for most of their varsity lineup this is their first time playing at the highest level. Despite several key players being new to the big stage, Mandan currently ranks fifth in team scoring average — they are about six shots behind St. Mary’s.

Head coach Dean Johs has a plan to get his teams’ score down.

“We’re hoping that our four, five and six all get into the 90s and be solid 90s players,” head coach Dean Johs said. “That’s our goal by the end of the year. I think we are very close to getting two of them there, maybe we can get three just give us a couple weeks.”

The next time Mandan will be on the course will be Sept. 13 at the Minot Invite.

