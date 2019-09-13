Girls HS Golf: Mandan ready to get back on the course

After about a 10 days off the teams are ready to hit the links tomorrow, and one team to keep an eye on is Mandan.

The Braves are coming off their best performance of the season at the St. Mary’s Invite, where they shot a team score of 361.

KX Sports spoke with Mandan’s No. 1 player Deona Roehrich and she said a big change is how the team responds when they play a bad hole.

“Just like after having a bad hole,” Roehrich said, “we all have our anger where we get mad. Sometimes it’s hard to let that go. We know that we can do better, but it just gets in the way.”

Tomorrow, Mandan along with the all the West Region teams will play in Minot.