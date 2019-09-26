Girls HS Golf: St. Mary’s makes fourth consecutive trip to State

The St. Mary’s girls’ golf team is making their fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.

I think it is safe to say that the fourth time was the hardest. St. Mary’s finished sixth at the regional, which is the last team to qualify. They were 10 shots better than Mandan in seventh.

Abby Schmidt led the team as the No. 1 golfer, but she had help from junior Kate Mongeon. Both young ladies say they are proud of this team.

“We had a really rough season towards the end,” Schmidt said, “so we just worked really hard at West Region and it was close and we made it and it’s exciting.”

“I’ve practiced really hard,” Mongeon said, “like going on the range. Chipping and putting I do mostly that’s where I really struggle.”

The Class A Girls Golf State Tournament is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Wahpeton