Girls HS Golf: St. Mary’s young after key player graduates

In girls high school golf, St. Mary’s might be in what some would call a rebuilding year.

Last year, the Saints had a pretty good 1-2 punch with the Gabby and Abby show. It was Gabby Easton playing at the No. 1 spot, followed by Abby Schmidt at No. 2, but Easton is gone to NDSU to play golf.

Abby is the only senior and she is left to lead a group that does not have a lot of varsity experience.

“I do feel a little bit more pressure,” Schmidt said. “Like last year, we had a really good senior that was a really good leader and we lost her. I feel pressure to step and fill in her shoes this year.”

The first tournament for St. Mary’s is Friday when they travel to Turtle Mountain.