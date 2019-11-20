Girls HS Hockey: Blizzard just focused on fundamentals

In girls high school hockey, Bismarck Blizzard — the five-time defending state champions — are ready to compete for their sixth straight title.

The Bismarck Blizzard bring back a lot of talent. Coach Tim Meyer said that everyone on the roster has some experience from last season. I asked Coach Meyer if he thought with the experience they bring back if this team could be better than last year’s team, he said that is up to the girls.

Despite the talent, right now in practice, it is back to the basics.

“Really here in practice we really are just focused on skill development,” Meyer said. “No team stuff really. We’re playing hockey, but really just focuses on everybody developing their skills and becoming a better hockey player in these first couple of weeks.”

Bismarck’s first game is against Minot on Dec. 3.

