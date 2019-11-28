Girls HS Hockey: Madison Brown could the next Blizzard phenom

In girls high school hockey, this season make sure you keep an eye on freshman forward Madison Brown because she just might be the next phenom to come through the Bismarck Blizzard’s program.

Last year as an eighth-grader, Brown helped lead the Blizzard to their fifth straight state title.

“People are targeting us because we’ve won so many years in a row,” Brown said, “but we are just looking to play hard and try to win another one.”

She led the team in points scored with 40. She also finished tied for fifth in the state, which even surprised her.

“No,” Brown said, “I guess I decided to play with the Blizzard. I didn’t think I would have the role that I did, but I played hard and that’s where I got put.”

Brown’s great start has drawn comparisons to the University of Wisconsin national champion Britta Curl, but Brown is not ready to buy into the hype just yet.

“Britta’s a really good hockey player,” Brown said. “My dream is to play Division I hockey, so I hope I can follow her footsteps.”

This season, Brown thinks she can improve on her aggressiveness on the ice, which might lead to more chances to shake the net.

“Offensive zone when the puck is on the loose,” Brown said. “Just going more hard at it so I can win the battle since I have a little more experience at the high school level.”

She is not shying away from more responsibility. She is willing to do anything her coach asks to keep this team on top.

“I hope so,” Brown said. “He’s a great coach and I hope that I just keep playing hard and I keep doing what I’m doing.”

Bismarck’s first game of the season will be Dec. 3 in Minot.