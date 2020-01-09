Girls HS Hockey: Mandan ‘where they want to be’ halfway through season

As we approach the midway point of the season, Mandan is in fifth place in the statewide standings.

This might be surprising when you consider Mandan has a new head coach in Ben Hertz. The first-year head coach did inherit nine players that lettered from last season, but he also has nine players that are new to the varsity level. Also, there are five, eighth-graders on the team.

So Coach Hertz is happy for the great start and credits the girls for buying in early for their success.

“It started in September,” Hertz said. “The girls bought into our way of coaching and our new philosophies. They’ve been lifting weights and doing a lot of extra work.”

Mandan’s next game is Thursday at Jamestown.

