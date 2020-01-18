Girls HS Hockey: Mandan with big match up with Bismarck

In girls’ high school hockey, Mandan is performing well under first-year head coach Ben Hertz.

The first-year coach said he took the job because he wanted to provide some stability to the Mandan program.

Over the last three seasons, the team has had three new head coaches. Coach Hertz lives and works in Mandan so he hopes to be around for a long time.

Right now, the team is 5-6 on the season and in a four-way tie fourth place with 18 points and as fate would have it one of the teams that are tied with — Bismarck High — is who they face tonight.

“You can see what longterm coaching does for programs across the state,” Hertz said. “I think we have a chance to impact the girls’ program here in Mandan.”

The game against Bismarck High will be a home game that starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Starion Sports Complex.