Girls HS Hockey: Mandan with big match up with Bismarck

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In girls’ high school hockey, Mandan is performing well under first-year head coach Ben Hertz.

The first-year coach said he took the job because he wanted to provide some stability to the Mandan program.

Over the last three seasons, the team has had three new head coaches. Coach Hertz lives and works in Mandan so he hopes to be around for a long time.

Right now, the team is 5-6 on the season and in a four-way tie fourth place with 18 points and as fate would have it one of the teams that are tied with — Bismarck High — is who they face tonight.

“You can see what longterm coaching does for programs across the state,” Hertz said. “I think we have a chance to impact the girls’ program here in Mandan.”

The game against Bismarck High will be a home game that starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Starion Sports Complex.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 2"

Legacy girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy girls basketball"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 1"

U-Mary Men's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Hockey"

Dunn Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Brothers"

Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Donating Prom Dresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Prom Dresses"

BSC new baseball coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC new baseball coach"

Medical Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Story"

Tourism and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism and Tribes"

Chesak Seed House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chesak Seed House"

Moose traps Alaska man in shed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose traps Alaska man in shed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/17"

Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued"

Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17"

Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday"

Furry Friday- Bo The Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday- Bo The Dog"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge