Girls HS Hockey: Mandan’s goalies playing well

In girls’ high school hockey, where despite a couple of recent hiccups, Mandan’s goalies have played exceptionally well this season.

Sophomores goalies Autumn Sheetz and Jayli Wandler have split the goaltending duties and both have performed well.

Wandler has a save percentage of 83.8 percent and a record of 3-6. Sheetz has a save percentage of 84.7 percent and a record of 3-3.

“Autumn has been playing well in net,” Hertz said. “All of our goalies have. They’ve all seen some ice time. We have three this year, which is a very pleasant surprise. Usually, a coach is scrambling to get one a team — let alone have three. It’s been great.”

Mandan is off until next Tuesday when they face Dickinson at home in non-counter action.

