Girls HS Swim and Dive: Bismarck High must ‘trust the process’ ahead of State

Bismarck High girls’ swimming and diving team is in its final preparations for this weekend’s start tournament.

The Demons will send eight swimmers to state in individual events. The program also qualified for state in three relays: the 200 freestyle, the 200 individual medley and the 400 freestyle.

Senior Ellie Eggl qualified for five individual events and is a member of the three relay teams.

Ahead of this weekend’s state meet, Coach Emily Poppe said she is telling her girls to trust the process.

“I’m going to have to remind the girls to rest and be really patient,” Poppe said.

“And trust themselves and trust their teammates to really get them through the next couple of weeks and that’s when they will see results.”

Friday, the diving preliminaries start at 12:30 p.m. then swimming preliminaries start at 3:30 p.m.