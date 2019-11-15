Girls HS Swim and Dive: Century favorite to win 5th straight title

The Century girls’ swimming and diving team is the clear favorite to win their fifth straight state title.

Century has won five of the six meets they have entered this season and they also went undefeated in duels. The team’s only blemish came in Jamestown at the Marney Shirley Invite, where they finished second.

Even more remarkable is headed into the state meet… Century may finally be close to full health. Two of their top swimmers have been hurt this season, but Century is not looking to make excuses.

“That we got to buckle down.” said junior Lexi Duchsherer said.

“This is our time. We really have to work for what we want this year. It’s not going to be given to us. We just have to show it. Prove that we are supposed to be here.”

The state meet starts Friday with diving prelims at 12:30 p.m. and swimming prelims at 3:30 p.m.

