Girls HS Swim and Dive: Century refocused after season’s lone loss

In girls high school swimming and diving, Century once again looks like they are on their way to a fifth consecutive state title.

Unlike many seasons — where the Patriots do not lose in-state — this year, they did. At the Marney Shirley Invite in Jamestown, Century finished second. The Pats believe that was their first loss inside the great state of North Dakota in five seasons. However, the girls say, the loss was good because now they are focused and more determined.

“It definitely was a good thing because now we have the motivation that it’s not going to happen again,” junior Lexi Duchsherer said.

“We are definitely working a lot harder in the pool now and you can see it. It shows.”

The WDA meet is Saturday at BSC Aquatic Center. The swimming starts at 1:15 p.m.