Girls HS Swim and Dive: Century refocused after season’s lone loss

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In girls high school swimming and diving, Century once again looks like they are on their way to a fifth consecutive state title.

Unlike many seasons — where the Patriots do not lose in-state — this year, they did. At the Marney Shirley Invite in Jamestown, Century finished second. The Pats believe that was their first loss inside the great state of North Dakota in five seasons. However, the girls say, the loss was good because now they are focused and more determined.

“It definitely was a good thing because now we have the motivation that it’s not going to happen again,” junior Lexi Duchsherer said.

“We are definitely working a lot harder in the pool now and you can see it. It shows.”

The WDA meet is Saturday at BSC Aquatic Center. The swimming starts at 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rodeo"

SM

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM"

Plane

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plane"

UM

Thumbnail for the video titled "UM"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

DQ

Thumbnail for the video titled "DQ"

Winter Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Gear"

4th Coldest

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Coldest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

45 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "45 Years"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

GoFundMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "GoFundMe"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19"

Look at all these Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Look at all these Twins"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Mexico Murders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Murders"

Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge