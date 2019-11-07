Girls HS Swim and Dive: Competition at high level for Bismarck

In girls high school swimming and diving, Bismarck High has a problem and it’s one every coach likes.

They had too high of a number of girls come out for the team — this is the biggest team that head coach Emily Poppe has fielded.

The team was so big that they ran out of team uniforms and team parkas. She said the growth has been in younger girls, which is always a great sign to a coach, and that competition is not just in duels but in practice as well.

“Accomplish more in practice than we have ever before,” Elizabeth Eggl said.

“Our girls are swimming harder events. Our girls are swimming better in their hard events. It’s really improving everything on the team.”

The WDA meet is Saturday at BSC Aquatic Center. The swimming starts at 1:15 p.m.

