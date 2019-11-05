Girls HS Swim and Dive: Legacy enjoying more depth

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Legacy Sabers might be in the midst of one of their best seasons.

This year, Legacy has 27 athletes — which is 12 more than they had last year. The advantage of having more swimmers means, in dual meets, the Sabers can fill out every event and even have extra swimmers left over, which is something could not do last year.

As they get ready for WDA, the focus now turns to the details.

“[Coach Thomas Wheeling] really telling us to work on those small things,” Gabrielle Schuchard said.

“He knows that as much as we do that’s what we need to do and really push ourselves during practice. Right now, it’s getting really hard to continue with school getting harder and our muscles getting a lot sorer.”

The WDA meet is Saturday at BSC Aquatic Center. The swimming starts at 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Swim & Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim & Dive"

Drew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew"

By the Batch

Thumbnail for the video titled "By the Batch"

Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia"

Deer Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Tags"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Slim Chickens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens"

Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind"

CWD

Thumbnail for the video titled "CWD"

Fugitive Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fugitive Task Force"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4"

Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way"

You Make A Difference Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "You Make A Difference Award"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Brett Walker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brett Walker"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Breweries Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Breweries Update"

Cow Owner Warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cow Owner Warning"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge