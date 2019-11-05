Girls HS Swim and Dive: Legacy enjoying more depth

The Legacy Sabers might be in the midst of one of their best seasons.

This year, Legacy has 27 athletes — which is 12 more than they had last year. The advantage of having more swimmers means, in dual meets, the Sabers can fill out every event and even have extra swimmers left over, which is something could not do last year.

As they get ready for WDA, the focus now turns to the details.

“[Coach Thomas Wheeling] really telling us to work on those small things,” Gabrielle Schuchard said.

“He knows that as much as we do that’s what we need to do and really push ourselves during practice. Right now, it’s getting really hard to continue with school getting harder and our muscles getting a lot sorer.”

The WDA meet is Saturday at BSC Aquatic Center. The swimming starts at 1:15 p.m.