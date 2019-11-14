Girls HS Swim and Dive: Legacy to send 16 to state

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Legacy girls swimming and diving team that is a couple of days away from the state tournament.

This season, Legacy fielded one of its largest teams. The Sabers will send 16 swimmers to State, many qualifying in multiple events. They also qualified in all four relays.

“Just trying to control what they can control, which is how they swim,” Wheeling said. “Just really focusing on improving little things to cut time where ever possible.”

On Friday, the diving preliminaries start at 12:30 p.m. and swimming prelims begin at 3:30 p.m.

