Girls HS Swim and Dive: Mandan’s Sheldon enters state with top time in breaststroke

This year, Mandan does not have a large team, but they do have some standout swimmers.

Mayson Sheldon will come in with the top time in the 100-yard breaststroke. She also has the top time in the 200-yard individual medley.

She said this is a senior season that she could only dream of and that the team is also working hard ahead of state.

“So we wear like shirts and shorts in the water to make you slow down a little bit,” senior Mayson Sheldon said, “but once you take off all of your drag you feel really fast. We’re working on starts and turns, just working on the small details at this point.”

The state meet starts Friday with diving prelims at 12:30 p.m. and swimming prelims at 3:30 p.m.

