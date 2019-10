In girls high school swimming and diving, there were two duals in town.

In the Capital City, Bismarck, Century and Legacy all faced Dickinson in separate duals. Dickinson defeated Bismarck, 131-55, and also Legacy, 99-87. However, they lost to Century, 126-60.

In Mandan, the Braves tried to pull the upset against Minot. However, their bid fell short, 121-62