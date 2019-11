In girls high school swimming and diving, Century’s Lexi Duchsherer set a new state record on Day One of the state meet at the BSC Aquatic Center on Nov. 15.

Duchsherer swam 23.07 in the sixth and final heat of the 50-yard freestyle. Duchsherer broke the record she set of 23.31 in 2018.

According to the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association standards, Duchsherer’s time qualifies her for All-American status. The benchmark is 23.20.

The finals of the state meet will be Nov. 16.