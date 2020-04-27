Girls Soccer: Bismarck believes 2020 is the season it all comes together

In 2019, the Bismarck Demons played like it was 2005, poised for a run at a title. But after being cut short in the quarterfinals, 2020 is a season where they hope to go all the way.

After a regular-season title and state tournament experience, head coach Andy Foss has high hopes for a team that returns a lot of players.

“A high school season is going to be full of ups and downs and the girls that have been there that have experience know how to weather it and get through it a lot more successfully,” said Foss. “So that’s always an advantage to have those girls that have been through the tests and through the battles and how to come out of it successfully.”

For the Demons, it’s about versatility — the ability to attack from any part of the field that can make them dangerous with the ball.

“Making the field as big as possible so the other team has to defend the entire width, the entire length of the field,” Foss said. “So I think we were able to utilize that. I think we’ve had a couple very skilled players out on the field that teams kind of had to key in on.”

Senior Elle Hill is one of those players. The three-time all-state player has attributed her cannon of a leg to being a multi-sport athlete.

“Well I do power and stuff so that helps with the strength, and then also basketball season,” said Hill. “You’re shuffling back and forth so that also kind of builds the leg strength and then also, just going to Solheim or Cottonwood and just shooting them.”

Seniors know they don’t want to lose the chance this season for a third title.

“I know it would mean the world to the other seniors,” Hill said. “Especially since, if we have a season and it’s gonna be a short season, and we know we can do great things. And so, it would just be amazing if proved it to everyone and won.”

If the girls win a title this spring, it would be the first time in BHS history that the boys and girls won a title in the same academic year.