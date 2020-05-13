Girl’s Soccer: Bismarck wanted to change things up in 2020

Bismarck Girl’s Soccer had plans to change things up this spring, as Head Coach Andy Foss came into this spring with a veteran group of seniors, and had a chance to really push them as far as strategy.

The Demons were looking to be more adaptable, and potentially introduce a new formation and attack.

“We’re going to move some girls around and utilize a little more wing play,” says head coach Andy Foss. “And then get some more speed up top while still being able to defend with numbers and also attack with numbers. I think the new formation we were going to try was going to utilize that aspect.”

Bismarck last won a state title in 2005.