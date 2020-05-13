Girl’s Soccer: Bismarck wanted to change things up in 2020

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck Girl’s Soccer had plans to change things up this spring, as Head Coach Andy Foss came into this spring with a veteran group of seniors, and had a chance to really push them as far as strategy.

The Demons were looking to be more adaptable, and potentially introduce a new formation and attack.

“We’re going to move some girls around and utilize a little more wing play,” says head coach Andy Foss. “And then get some more speed up top while still being able to defend with numbers and also attack with numbers. I think the new formation we were going to try was going to utilize that aspect.”

Bismarck last won a state title in 2005.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Soccer"

Backpacks for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks for Kids"

Rural Grocery Sales Boost

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocery Sales Boost"

Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20"

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball"

Diaper Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diaper Need"

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Cancer Center Fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Fundraising"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

4-H Students Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-H Students Canceled"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Butchered Cattle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchered Cattle"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Moose Poaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Poaching"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"

16th St Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th St Road Work"

State Fair Vendors React

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair Vendors React"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge