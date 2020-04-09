Girls Soccer: St. Mary’s just wants to score more goals this season

In anticipation of the start of the soccer season, St. Mary’s is hoping to prove they are better than their record last year.

Last year, the Saints were snake bit, a team that was in nine games determined by one goal or less but only winning once in a 2-1 win over Century.

“As every fan, coach, parent, player knows,” said head coach Mike Fedorchak. “When the margin is that close and that thin, a few differences can really matter.”

The biggest difference between them all? In the mind of coach Fedorchak, score more goals. The Saints only put the ball in the back of the net 14 times all season.

“A lot of times, we’ll be dribbling down the field and we’ll shoot it right at the goalie,” said Senior Elizabeth Fedorchak. “So instead of focusing on the goalie when we shoot, looking for the open spots, I think that could help us a lot.”

On the flip side, St Mary’s returns an elite backfield, one bolstered by senior Hallie Schweitzer at goal, and an aggressive midfield with Olivia Weikum.

“Well we do have a strong defensive line,” Weikum says. “And also our midfielders are really fast so we can hustle back and get the ball when they need help.”

With a shortened season, conditioning and depth could be a factor, one that plays into St. Mary’s strengths.

“Sub more frequently, try to take advantage of our depth,” said coach Fedorchak. “It would add some new challenges to the coaching element of the season, but we would look forward to it.”

The Saints look to improve on their fifth place finish at the WDA tournament last season.

