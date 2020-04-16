Girls Soccer: St. Mary’s wants to improve on their skillset

St. Mary’s looks to grow in the game of soccer with a team described as athletes who happen to play soccer.

Many of the girls on the team are multi sports athletes. Conditioning is not a concern entering a new season, but making sure that girls understand where they need to be on the field is where St. Mary’s wants to focus once the season gets going.

“For us, its all about making sure that we explain the strategy,” says head coach Mike Fedorchak. “And the game plan and that we coach, our practices are geared towards technical skills.”