Girls soccer teams return to the field for the first time in over a year

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Girl’s soccer teams across the state started official practices today for the first time in nearly two years.

Teams returned to the field after being sidelined last season due to the pandemic, and after the long break, both players and coaches say there’s more excitement than ever to be back at practice.

“I think the girls are very excited,” St. Mary’s Saints head coach Ben Houdek said. “It’s been a year since we’ve been able to play, and I think any team in Bismarck is just ready to get back and go at it.”

“This group of girls are super excited,” Bismarck demons head coach Michelle Brown said. “They’ve been itching to even get outside. With our open practices we’ve been trying to get outside as much as possible, so there’s definitely a lot of excitement in the air and they’re ready to get out there.”

WDA teams officially begin playing games on April 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

College Volleyball

Soccer practice returns

Cole Horner - Surrey Track

Local man has severe reaction to Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Krabbenhoft DOCR

Austin start-up wants to build on the moon

Transgender Bill Vote

Vietnam Veterans Day

KX Convo: Eugene Graner

Monday, March 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

After the Whistle: Mr. Basketball Jesse White

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/29

MCC Open

Principal Award

Remarkable Woman: Jeanette Reim may go down in history for what she found in McLean County

School Meals

YHF

Red Flag Concerns

After the Whistle: One-on-One with Craig Bagnell

After the Whistle: One-on-one with Kennedy Blair and Britta Curl

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News