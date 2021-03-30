Girls soccer teams return to the field for the first time in over a year

Girl’s soccer teams across the state started official practices today for the first time in nearly two years.

Teams returned to the field after being sidelined last season due to the pandemic, and after the long break, both players and coaches say there’s more excitement than ever to be back at practice.

“I think the girls are very excited,” St. Mary’s Saints head coach Ben Houdek said. “It’s been a year since we’ve been able to play, and I think any team in Bismarck is just ready to get back and go at it.”

“This group of girls are super excited,” Bismarck demons head coach Michelle Brown said. “They’ve been itching to even get outside. With our open practices we’ve been trying to get outside as much as possible, so there’s definitely a lot of excitement in the air and they’re ready to get out there.”

WDA teams officially begin playing games on April 9.