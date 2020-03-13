Girls State Basketball: Mandan only team to advance to semis out of the west

There were some surprises at the Girls State Tournament, including a big upset by Mandan to advance to the semifinals.

The Braves were able to hold off Grand Forks Red River at the buzzer, and move on with a 46-45 win.

Legacy had the shocking result of the day, falling to four seeded Fargo Shanley 50-43, and eliminated from the tournament.

Century had a tough opening matchup against one-loss Devils Lake, and couldn’t get past the Firebirds 62-54.

St. Mary’s played the east side champs tough in Fargo Davies, but came up just short in their 42-38 loss.