Girls Tennis: Legacy looks at new wave of talent to propel them as contenders

The Legacy girl’s tennis team finished sixth overall at the state tournament last season, however, a significant core of seniors are gone, and it’s time for the underclassmen to shine.

For head coach Scott McPherson, it’s adapting to the change with his tennis team that will be key. A number of juniors will be leaned on as the new crop of talent that make up Sabers tennis.

“They’re multisport athletes,” said McPherson. “I think they’re going to develop even more confidence and more skill in their play throughout the season and I really feel like the majority of our players this year have a tremendous opportunity to qualify as an individual.”

Even though last year’s seniors may be gone, their impact will be felt this season.

“We’ve all learned a lot from the seniors,” junior Camryn Beasley said. “We’ve all played together since we’ve been in seventh grade. We’ve been with that senior class, and I think we’ve learned a lot of things from them and I think it’s helpful.”

Some players feel staying loose during play helps them out. Junior Sierra Knoll says she sings music in her head to get through a match.

“I think it helps me not get too emotional when I’m playing bad or when I’m playing good,” said Knoll. “And just staying level headed and cool the whole time because I’m not too emotionally attached. I’m just kind of playing.”

Legacy may be young, but it does have one senior in Hannah Felt that has been with the program since the beginning.

“She faced some very difficult competition as a seventh-grader,” McPherson said. “So she’s been through a lot of heartaches. But I’m so proud of her because she has stuck it out. Simply she loves to play the game.”

Legacy has never won a title as a team or individually, but there’s a sense that this team could turn the corner and make a run if they get their shot this spring.

