Girl’s Tennis: Legacy wants to contend playing smart

Legacy looks to build off their 6th place finish at state this upcoming season.

The Sabers bring back some veterans to the teams, like Camrynn Beasley and Sierra Knoll. Head Coach Scott McPherson believes that there’s potential for some individuals to content for a title, they just have to play smart tennis,

“It’s extending the point and allowing your opponent to make the errors,” says head coach Scott McPherson. “Put some pressure on your opponent with opportune times, but we try to play high percentage tennis, and eliminate unforced errors, and with the high school player, often times it’s going to lead to success.”