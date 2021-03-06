Girls WDA Basketball Tournament: Century wins WDA title; Jamestown and Legacy punch tickets to state

WDA girls basketball took center stage in the Bismarck Events Center on Saturday morning for three games to determine the regional champion, as well as state bound teams.

Century and Watford City battled it out in the championship game where the Patriots came out on top 74-53. The Patriots earned their 14th WDA championship in school history.

In the early game, Legacy and Bismarck battled for a trip to the state tournament next week. The Sabers came out on top 65-51. Jaiden Baker led all scorers with 18 points and double digit rebounds on the game.

Jamestown and Mandan met to determine the final ticket for the state tournament. The Bluejays won 66-53 to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

The state tournament will be played next week in Bismarck.

