Girls Wrestling: Majettes’ wrestlers eager to keep learning on the mat

The Minot Majettes girls wrestling team has 13 wrestlers for their first-ever season. For some the opportunity gives them the chance to do the same sport as other family members and for some to try something new.

“This is my second year wrestling, last year I was kind of struggling with volleyball I wanted to try something new and I had grown up going to some meets that my cousins wrestled in so I wanted to give it a shot,” Codey Irwin, 8th grade wrestler, said.

“I followed my friend into a room where they were signing up for wrestling and I didn’t even know about wrestling I never wrestled in my life and I just said okay I’ll do it,” Kiera Aguilar, Freshman wrestler, said.

Head Coach Mitch Meyer said while he has a lot of wrestlers only a few have experience. With not having a lot of depth Meyers said this season is all about building a culture for Minot wrestling and teaching the girls the basics.

“To be honest it’s made me a better coach to learn how to break things down really simple and I have a six-year-old at home that wrestles to so it’s kind of nice cause I have to do it for him to so it’s been really good but like I said a young, lot of inexperience but the excitement is there the drive for the girls is there and that’s what makes me excited to come here every day and do what we do,” Meyers said.

And for a young Majette’s team it all starts with working together.

“I’d say if we are drilling and we see someone kind of struggling we’ll just point it out and say hey get on your toes or whatever. So I think if it’s just you’re noticing those small things we help each other out and if something isn’t going right we kind of help and give recommendations,” Irwin said.

This is just the beginning for the Majettes’ wrestling program, but the future is already looking bright.

“They’ve been working so hard and I’m excited to be that first coach to start it for Minot High and see where this goes and do the best that I can do with the group of girls that we have and try to build a dynasty,” Meyer said.

The girls are back on the mat this week at the Rumble on the Red tournament in the Fargo Dome.