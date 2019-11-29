Girs HS BBall: Shiloh Christian loaded schedule with tough teams

In girls high school basketball, Shiloh Christian hopes to represent Region 5 at the Class B state tournament for the second straight season.

In order to achieve their goal, the Skyhawks have packed the schedule with tough teams. It includes Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich and Rugby, two teams that went to state last season.

They also have Velva and Dickinson Trinity, two teams lost in the region championship.

So Shiloh must be ready to compete every night.

“A lot of top-rated teams from last year that have a lot back this year, “head coach Daryl Bearstail said. “So we are going to challenged just about every night. Not to mention, our region is pretty solid.”

Shiloh Christian opens the season against Killdeer on Dec. 5.