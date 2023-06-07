Northern Cass’ Aidan Hall won the 2023 Class B State Golf Tournament, shooting a two round total of 148 to finish just ahead of Bowman County’s Karsen Kulseth and South Border’s Zachary St. Aubin.

Class B Golf Tournament Individual Leaderboard

1. Aidan Hall (Northern Cass)148
2. Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County)149
3. Cole Holzer (Central Cass)150
3. Zachary St. Aubin (South Border)150
5. Max Palmer (Bottineau)153

Class B Golf Tournament Team Leaderboard

1. Central Cass623
2. Oak Grove656
2. Bottineau656
4. Shiloh Christian670
5. Kindred671