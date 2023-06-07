Northern Cass’ Aidan Hall won the 2023 Class B State Golf Tournament, shooting a two round total of 148 to finish just ahead of Bowman County’s Karsen Kulseth and South Border’s Zachary St. Aubin.
Class B Golf Tournament Individual Leaderboard
|1. Aidan Hall (Northern Cass)
|148
|2. Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County)
|149
|3. Cole Holzer (Central Cass)
|150
|3. Zachary St. Aubin (South Border)
|150
|5. Max Palmer (Bottineau)
|153
Class B Golf Tournament Team Leaderboard
|1. Central Cass
|623
|2. Oak Grove
|656
|2. Bottineau
|656
|4. Shiloh Christian
|670
|5. Kindred
|671