Kindred Junior Avery Bartels is on pace for her third career state title after round one at Souris Valley Golf Course, with DLB’s Lauryn Keller close behind.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Avery Bartels Kindred 69 2. Lauryn Keller Des Lacs-Burlington 75 3. Ainsley Mclain Grafton 76 4. Libby Dulmage Rugby 79 5. Elle Nicholas North Star 80

Team Leaderboard: