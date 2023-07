97 golfers played in the tournament, the most ever seen for a DJGA played in Minot. The Boys 16-18 leaderboard was headlined by multiple Minot names, while Kacie Rexin took the top spot for the Girls 16-18 scorecards.

Girls 16-18 Leaderboard

1. Kacie Rexin 77 2. Ava Kalanek 81 3. Isabella Hale 84 4. Elle Nicholas 85 5. Morgan Strange 89

Boys 16-18 Leaderboard