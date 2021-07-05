Golf: Beulah’s Champ Hettich taking advantage of summer golf

The North Dakota Junior Golf summer tour is in full swing, and it’s creating opportunities for younger golfers to step into the spotlight.

That’s the case for Beulah’s Champ Hettich who finished his freshman season third in the state at the Class B level. Now, he’s taking the Applebee’s Cup by storm, already winning one event this summer, and becoming a consistent finisher in the top five at tournaments. Hettich says his main focus this off season is improving on his short game.

“Chipping close and make sure my irons are hitting as many greens as I can so I don’t have to put as much stress on my putting,” Champ Hettich said. “Make sure I’m really good at putting and getting the least amount of strokes as I can when it comes to putting.”

The Applebee’s Cup tour makes its return to Minot on Thursday