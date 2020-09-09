Golf: Century maintaining the pace this season

The Century Girl’s Golf Team is proving to be one of the most dominant teams across all of sports in North Dakota in 2020.

The Patriots have gone a perfect five for five after their tournament win in Mandan yesterday, led by Hannah Herbal and Riley Crothers, two of the top three scorers individually. Century has a new head coach in Jeffrey Rasmussen, who is preaching the mental approach as much as the physical skills.

“I told the girls, you get ten seconds to be mad, and then you move on and you find something positive. And I think working on the mental side of things like that has paid off as well as working on some of the technical things out here.”

The next WDA tournament is September 18th in Minot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

